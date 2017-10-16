Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Engaged

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images

Congratulations are in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. The pair announced on social media that they’re gettin’ hitched.

The couple, who’ve been dating since last November, shared the happy news with a photo of them holding hands, while showing off Sophie’s ring, with 28-year-old Joe captioning the photo “She said yes,” and the 21-year-old “Game of Thrones” star writing, “I said yes.”

Joe’s famous brothers were quick to congratulate the pair. “Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much,” Nick shared, while Kevin added, “Congrats @joejonas and @Sophiee_Turner so happy to welcome you into the family!”

