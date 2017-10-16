Jake Owen Preps Greatest Hits Collection

Jake Owen will release his greatest hits this fall.

Simply titled Greatest Hits, the album is set to be released on Black Friday, November 24.

The 13-track collection features Owen’s six No.1 singles as well as two brand new songs “Subliminal Love” and “Long As You’re In It.”

Check out the full tracklisting below.

1. Yee Haw

2. Don’t Think I Can’t Love You

3. Eight Second Ride

4. Barefoot Blue Jean Night

5. Alone With You

6. The One That Got Away

7. Anywhere With You

8. Days Of Gold

9. Beachin’

10. What We Ain’t Got

11. American Country Love Song

12. Subliminal Love

13. Long As You’re In It