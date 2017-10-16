Doughnut, Krispy Kreme, Settlement, Florida, Orlando, Glaze, Meth

Florida Man Arrested For Doughnut Glaze Gets $37,500

(WYCD) — Krispy Kreme glaze can be addicting but it sure isn’t meth.

Dan Rushing was arrested in 2015 after police mistook the doughnut glaze in his car for meth. Oops.

Rushing, 65, spent 10 hours in jail because of the mistake. After the glaze was tested, the lab discovered it wasn’t meth, it was Krispy Kreme glaze, according to WFTV.

He received a $37,500 settlement after suing the city of Orlando, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The officer who made the arrest was given a written reprimand.

