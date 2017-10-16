Disney World to Allow Dogs at Four of Its Hotels

Image Group LA / Disney via Getty Images

People vacationing at Disney World will now be able to bring their dogs along, with the Florida resort allowing dogs to stay at four of its hotels under a pilot program that began yesterday (October 15th) and is accepting reservations through October 2018.

Dogs will be allowed to stay at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Port Orleans Resort-Riverside, Art of Animation Resort and cabins at its Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, with an extra charge of $75 per day for the Yacht Club and $50 for the other three. Two dogs will be allowed per room, and Disney says they must be vaccinated, leashed in public areas and well-behaved. Canine guests will get a Pluto’s Welcome Kit that includes a mat, bowls, pet ID tag, plastic bags, puppy pads, and dog walking maps. There will also be doggy day care and other services available at a pet care facility on the resort property.

SOURCE: Associated Press

