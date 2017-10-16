“Chinning” Is The Latest Instagram Trend

By Frank Williams Jr.
(Photo By Steve Larson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

At this point we’re all used to seeing our Instagram feed filled with perfectly posed selfies of our friends and family, but a new trend has started taking over the site that’s a bit more realistic.

Something called “Chinning” is the latest hot thing on Instagram, in which folks purposely share photos featuring their imperfections, specifically their double chins, in order to get people to take themselves a little less seriously on the site. The trend started with Michelle Liu, who created the account @chinventures, which features tons of photos showing off her double chin and flared nostrils in front of a variety of beautiful backgrounds. She recently said of the site, “My chinning entertained my friends all through middle school, high school and college, at which point I decided to share my chin with the world.”

And people seem to be really enjoying the page because since starting it last year she now has 8,000 followers, with lots of people taking to Instagram to follow her lead.

