Brett Young Releases Cover Of “’O Holy Night”

We still have quite a few weeks until we hit the holiday season (70 days, but who’s counting?), but Brett Young is already in a holiday mood, and just released his rendition of the classic, “O Holy Night.”

“I grew up singing ‘O Holy Night’ in church and it reminds me of so many childhood memories,” Brett says. “There’s just something so beautiful and reverent about it that gets me in the holiday spirit every time I hear it.” He adds, “It is one of my favorite Christmas songs so I jumped at the chance to record it.”

ONE MORE THING! Brett kicked off his headlining “Caliville Tour” this past weekend and getting to play his music in front of fans is something that he loves. Brett says playing his music for an audience, “is the real opportunity to see how it’s connecting with people,” adding that an audience’s reaction to a tune is, “kind of like my barometer of how the song is going to do.”

Source: Brett Young