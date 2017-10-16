Brett Young Releases Cover Of “’O Holy Night”

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

We still have quite a few weeks until we hit the holiday season (70 days, but who’s counting?), but Brett Young is already in a holiday mood, and just released his rendition of the classic, “O Holy Night.”

“I grew up singing ‘O Holy Night’ in church and it reminds me of so many childhood memories,” Brett says. “There’s just something so beautiful and reverent about it that gets me in the holiday spirit every time I hear it.” He adds, “It is one of my favorite Christmas songs so I jumped at the chance to record it.”

  • ONE MORE THING! Brett kicked off his headlining “Caliville Tour” this past weekend and getting to play his music in front of fans is something that he loves. Brett says playing his music for an audience, “is the real opportunity to see how it’s connecting with people,” adding that an audience’s reaction to a tune is, “kind of like my barometer of how the song is going to do.”

Source: Brett Young

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live