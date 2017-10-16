Animal Shelter Using Harry Potter To Get Dogs Adopted

Are you a Hufflepuff? Gryffindor? Ever wonder what house your dog fits into? Well, an animal shelter in central Florida has taken steps to stop discrimination of dog breeds in order to give them a better chance at being adopted, by putting every dog through the sorting hat.

In an effort to get prospective adopters to look beyond breed stereotypes, The Pet Alliance, has relabeled their kennels ‘Pawgwarts,’ and it is complete with Potter-inspired banners. “Hufflepuff are dogs who’ve never met a stranger, their tales are always wagging and they’re always excited to see you,” says Diane Anderson, an animal behaviorist who did most of the sorting.

The first few weeks have been met with enthusiasm, especially amongst “Harry Potter” fans, but it’s too early to tell whether human beings will rely on the sorting hat for a true personality match. Breed discrimination is a real problem among humans and it will be tough to change minds when it comes to animal adoption.

