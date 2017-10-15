Carly Pearce’s Debut Album is Finally Here! [video]

By Roxanne Steele
ENUMCLAW, WA - AUGUST 27: Country music singer Carly Pearce performs on stage during the Hometown Throwdown must festival hosted by 100.7 The Wolf at Enumclaw Expo Center on August 27, 2017 in Enumclaw, Washington.

By: Roxanne Steele

Carly Pearce, Big Machines Records new star finally released her debut album Every Little Thing.  Go get your copy NOW!  Listen to our video interview below where we talk about her album.

WYCD has been on the Carly Pearce band wagon ever since she walked through our doors earlier this year before her song Every Little Thing impacted on the radio.  She performed a handful of songs for us and blew us away! Sometimes you just know when you’re witnessing something special.

Lets revisit Carly Pearce killing it at our ‘Rockin’ Country Music Fest’ this summer!

Before she hit the stage we sat down to talk about her debut album and everything going on with her!

 

Catch Carly Pearce with Brett Young on Dec. 1st. It’s a sold out show here in Detroit but you know WYCD has some tickets for you to win. Stay tuned!

Congrats Carly on your debut album.  You know am a big fan!! I LOVE every little thing about ya girl!  xoxo

