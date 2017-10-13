Little Girl’s AMAZING Reaction To Her Daddy’s Voice [VIDEO]

When you’re a little one and your mom or dad is serving in the military, it can be very difficult if they are deployed for service. They can be gone for extended periods of time and it can definitely take it’s toll. We see videos all the time of kids (and adults) being surprised with their loved ones returning from overseas.

This little lady, while she doesn’t get a surprise return, she does get another surprise. She got a teddy bear. But, not just any teddy bear. This bear is dressed as a soldier and when you see how she reacts to her soldier dad’s voice coming out of it, you’ll melt.