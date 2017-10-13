LIST* Powerful Female Halloween Costumes

On Halloween you get the chance to dress up as anything you want to be. But if you’re a female who doesn’t to dress up as something sexy – like a sexy hot dog or a sexy Sriracha bottle, your options are more limited. If you’re looking for a female-centric costume that shows you’re a strong, independent woman, here are some iconic female characters who kick butt.

Wonder Woman – You can choose from the classic Lynda Carter

– You can choose from the classic costume or update to the modern metallic Gal Gadot look and you can’t go wrong either way.

look and you can’t go wrong either way. Cookie Lyon from “Empire” – She knows what she wants and won’t take no for an answer, so we’re thinking head-to-toe cheetah print, a faux fur and plenty of diamonds and bling.

– She knows what she wants and won’t take no for an answer, so we’re thinking head-to-toe cheetah print, a faux fur and plenty of diamonds and bling. Peggy Olson or Joan Holloway from “Mad Men” – When you want to go retro, these strong female characters are perfect.

– When you want to go retro, these strong female characters are perfect. Beatrix Kiddo from “Kill Bill” – To recreate Uma’s iconic role, you’ll need that famous yellow jumpsuit, maybe a sword, and the attitude that goes with being that powerful.

– To recreate iconic role, you’ll need that famous yellow jumpsuit, maybe a sword, and the attitude that goes with being that powerful. Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde” – She’s the classic example of not judging a book by its cover and to dress up as her you’ll want lots of pink.

– She’s the classic example of not judging a book by its cover and to dress up as her you’ll want lots of pink. Buffy Summers – She may dress like a normal high school student, but Buffy’s a strong, capable hero in those leather pants.

– She may dress like a normal high school student, but Buffy’s a strong, capable hero in those leather pants. Princess Leia/General Leia – You can go old school or make it contemporary with a General Leia look, either way you’re a princess who can totally rescue herself.

Source: Hello Giggles