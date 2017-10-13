LIST* Powerful Female Halloween Costumes

On Halloween you get the chance to dress up as anything you want to be. But if you’re a female who doesn’t to dress up as something sexy – like a sexy hot dog or a sexy Sriracha bottle, your options are more limited. If you’re looking for a female-centric costume that shows you’re a strong, independent woman, here are some iconic female characters who kick butt.
- Wonder Woman – You can choose from the classic Lynda Carter
- costume or update to the modern metallic Gal Gadot look and you can’t go wrong either way.
- Cookie Lyon from “Empire” – She knows what she wants and won’t take no for an answer, so we’re thinking head-to-toe cheetah print, a faux fur and plenty of diamonds and bling.
- Peggy Olson or Joan Holloway from “Mad Men” – When you want to go retro, these strong female characters are perfect.
- Beatrix Kiddo from “Kill Bill” – To recreate Uma’s iconic role, you’ll need that famous yellow jumpsuit, maybe a sword, and the attitude that goes with being that powerful.
- Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde” – She’s the classic example of not judging a book by its cover and to dress up as her you’ll want lots of pink.
- Buffy Summers – She may dress like a normal high school student, but Buffy’s a strong, capable hero in those leather pants.
- Princess Leia/General Leia – You can go old school or make it contemporary with a General Leia look, either way you’re a princess who can totally rescue herself.
Source: Hello Giggles