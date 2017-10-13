Florida George Line Talks “Smooth” Inspiration

Florida Georgia Line’s latest single “Smooth” was inspired by a classic country tune. Brian Kelley says the song is one of his favorites on their record, and when they went to write it they knew they wanted to make a “modern day ‘Fishin’ in the Dark,’” referring to the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band track.

Songwriters Nicole Clawson and George Schmidt joined Brian and Tyler Hubbard on Tyler’s farm for the writing session, and Nicole already had the idea for the title “Smooth,” and Tyler came up with the hook.

“We just wrote real hard that day and had a lot of fun,” Brian says. “It’s something that it’s a little swampy it’s a little woodsy and it’s right where we’re at and it’s really fun to play live.”

Source: Florida Georgia Line