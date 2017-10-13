Carly Pearce’s Debut Album is Finally Here!

By: Roxanne Steele

Today is a BIG day for Big Machine Records, new star, Carly Pearce! Her debut album Every Little Thing has finally arrived. Go get your copy this weekend!!

WYCD has been on the Carly Pearce band wagon ever since she walked through our doors earlier this year before her song Every Little Thing impacted on the radio. She performed a handful of songs for us and blew us away! Sometimes you just know when you’re witnessing something special.

Lets revisit Carly Pearce killing it at our ‘Rockin’ Country Music Fest’ this summer!

Before she hit the stage we sat down to talk about her debut album and if she’s superstitious with it coming out on Friday the 13th!

Catch Carly Pearce with Brett Young on Dec. 1st. It’s a sold out show here in Detroit but you know WYCD has some tickets for you to win. Stay tuned!

Congrats Carly on your debut album. You know am a big fan!! I LOVE every little thing about ya girl! xoxo