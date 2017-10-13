Brett Young Has Lived The Story Of “Like I Loved You”

By Frank Williams Jr.
Brett Young didn’t have to look too hard to find the inspiration behind his latest single “Like I Love You,” …

Because he was certainly “on the receiving end” of such a breakup and “it was hard.”

He and songwriter Jesse Lee got the idea for the tune after having a talk about the “we can still be friends speech.” He notes, “We both got very, very spirited about that topic and realized if we both care this much we’ve got to write this one.”

And fans will now get to see Brett perform the song live. He’s set to kick off his headlining “Caliville Tour” tomorrow in Charlottesville, Virginia.

