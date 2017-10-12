Watch Kane Brown’s PBS ‘Front & Center’ Performance!

Another solid performance from country's rising star! By Roxanne Steele
YoungHollywood/GettyImages
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 06: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Kane Brown visits the Young Hollywood Studio on October 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty Images)

Country’s rising star Kane Brown performed live at PBS ‘Front and Center’ back in early September.  Brown just shared this special performance on his YouTube channel.  Take a look!

The PBS ‘Front and Center‘ concert was held at the Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee. Brown performed his new songs ‘Heaven,’ ‘Found You’ and  ‘What’s Mine Is Yours‘, a song he wrote for his fiancee.  She is one lucky girl!

These songs are available now on his deluxe edition of his self titled debut album. Get it!!

Kane Browns career started by doing covers on YouTube which he still does!  Here’s his latest!

More from Roxanne Steele
