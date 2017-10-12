The Greatest CMA Moments To Be Featured In New DVD Set

The greatest moments of the CMA Awards have been put together for an expansive new release. “CMA Awards Live: Greatest Moments 1968-2015” is a 10-DVD set featuring 127 performances from five decades of the nationally-televised ceremony. It will be sold through Time Life who are taking pre-orders now before its official release to retailers next year.

Artists featured in the set include Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash andJune Carter Cash, Barbara Mandrell, Buck Owens and Kenny Rogers, as well as newer artists like Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

Source: CMA