The Greatest CMA Moments To Be Featured In New DVD Set

By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under: Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, Keith Urban, Kenny Rogers, Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 10: Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform onstage at the 44th Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

The greatest moments of the CMA Awards have been put together for an expansive new release. “CMA Awards Live: Greatest Moments 1968-2015” is a 10-DVD set featuring 127 performances from five decades of the nationally-televised ceremony. It will be sold through Time Life who are taking pre-orders now before its official release to retailers next year.

Artists featured in the set include Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash andJune Carter Cash, Barbara Mandrell, Buck Owens and Kenny Rogers, as well as newer artists like Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

Source: CMA

