Previously Unreleased John Denver Song Released

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Today marks the 20th anniversary of John Denver’s death and the late singer’s estate is marking the occasion with some new music. The estate has released a previously unreleased track of Denver covering the Judy Collins song “The Blizzard,” which he recorded in the 90s.

“It’s a very John Denver song,” Brian Schwartz, director of the estate, tells “Billboard.” “We’re honoring his music and his life by releasing this track that we found in the archives. We mixed it, we mastered it. John Denver fans are rabid. They’re going to freak out when they hear this.”

Schwartz says they found some other songs in the same archives but “we didn’t feel like we wanted to put those out yet,” although they might in the future, along with some live recordings.

Source: Billboard

