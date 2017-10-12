Police: Don’t Call 911 To Report Facebook Is Down

(WYCD) — Facebook and Instagram users freaked out when both platforms experienced issues on Wednesday. Inexplicably, some decided to call 911 to get the problem fixed.

Facebook and Instagram experienced widespread outages, leading some panicked users in Washington state to report their social networking emergencies to 911.

“We will move mountains to help those in our community,” Bothell Police tweeted. “However we can’t fix Facebook so please don’t call 911 to ‘let us know [it’s] down.'”

We will move mountains to help those in our community, however we can't fix Facebook so please don't call 911 to "let us know its down." pic.twitter.com/6K5C2s3Vsk — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) October 11, 2017

Facebook said “a networking issue” was to blame for the connection problems.

How much did Facebook and Instagram going down impact your day?