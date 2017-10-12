Kane Brown Shares Nostalgic ‘What’s Mine is Yours’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Kane Brown has shared a romantic new video brimming with nostalgia for the song, “What’s Mine is Yours.”

The purposefully grainy clip reflects lovingly on a relationship through what looks like vintage VHS tape footage.

Brown and his paramour are seen enjoying warm and intimate moments, including making breakfast and playing pool. The passage of time is portrayed though a shared puppy that grows up into a big dog.

Watch the video below.