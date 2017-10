(WYCD) Who loves Halloween parties? We do! And so do you.

Here’s your chance to come to the first ever Costumes & Cocktails costume party outside Little Caesars Arena to show off your most creative costume ideas.

This is something all you ghosts and goblins will want to spend time on — because the winner will walk away with $5,000!

So grab your friends, brainstorm your best costume ideas and head on down to Little Caesars Arena. The event starts at 8 p .m. on Oct. 28.

21 and over only, please.

Buy tickets HERE.