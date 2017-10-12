Chester Bennington ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Gets Family Blessing! [VIDEO]

By: Roxanne Steele

James Corden’s famous ‘Carpool Karaoke‘ had one of Chester Bennington’s final moments in life. 6 days after filming this episode, the Linkin Park front man took his own life. The singer was in good spirits, laughing and singing along!

This special episode had Chester behind the wheel, and Ken Jeong riding shotgun. James Corden said that Chester’s family had the final say over the episode airing or not. I’m so glad they decided to let it be seen!

If you know someone with thoughts of suicide there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Line 1-800-273-8255