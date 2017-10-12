Buy This Beer To Help Rebuild The Florida Keys

By Frank Williams Jr.
iStock

Funky Buddha Brewery in South Florida is now brewing a beer called Florida Rebuilds and they’re going to use money they make from it to do just that. The blonde ale is made with Key Limes and they’re donating all sales – not just profits – to the national non-profit Children of Restaurant Employees, or CORE, which helps families and kids of food and beverage employees who face a “life-threatening circumstance,” like Hurricane Irma that hit Florida hard last month.

The Florida Keys were badly damaged during the storm and for weeks after bars and restaurants were at a standstill. That means a lot of folks who rely on tourism for income were out of work and could use some assistance.

Funky Buddha’s distributor, West Palm Beach’s Brown Distributing, will donate all of its sales from Florida Rebuilds to CORE. And Constellation Brands, which recently bought Funky Buddha, has pledged to match up to $50,000 in fundraising. The brewery is hoping to raise $100,000 for Floridians with their Florida Rebuilds beer.

Source: Miami Herald

