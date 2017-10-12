99.5 WYCD Has Your UFC 218 Ticket Presale Code

(WYCD) — UFC is coming to Detroit for the first time since 2010.

Featuring a featherweight title fight between streaking Hawaiian champ Max Holloway (18-3 MMA, 14-2 UFC) and future UFC Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar (22-5-1 MMA, 16-5-1 UFC), “UFC 218: Holloway vs. Edgar” takes place Dec. 2 at Detroit’s brand new Little Caesars Arena.

A presale will run Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. until Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Use presale code: UFCRADIO

Tickets, which are priced at $250, $175, $125, $100, $75 and $50. They will go on sale to the general public at Ticketmaster.com on Friday at 10 a.m.

The UFC 218 lineup currently includes: