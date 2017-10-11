Terry Crews Comes Forward With Sexual Assault Story

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for March Of Dimes

Groping – it’s not just for women anymore. Just ask Terry Crews. The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star took to Twitter to share an incident where he was he victim of sexual assault.

Terry and his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, were at a Hollywood party last year when a high-level executive walked over to him and grabbed his private parts. While he confronted the unnamed bigwig, he ultimately decided not to give him a beat-down because of perception. “I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. ‘240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho’ would be the headline the next day,” he explained, adding that his wife saw the whole thing.

Crews said he came forward in hopes of deterring a predator and giving hope to someone who feels hopeless.

