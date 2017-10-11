Taylor Swift to Launch ‘The Swift Life’ App

Filed Under: Taylor Swift
Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

By Jackson Dodd

Taylor Swift is launching The Swift Life, a new mobile app for her fans.

Related: Taylor Swift Surprises Fans with Personal Instagram Messages

Swift has partnered with game developer Glu, who is also responsible for Katy Perry Pop, Britney Spears: American Dream, Nicki Minaj: The Empire, and Kim Kardashian: Hollywood (via The Verge).

A description on Swift’s YouTube channel says the app is, “a creative, inclusive and community-driven place for users to better connect with each other… and Taylor!”

“I think you guys are really going to like this,” Swift says in a promotional video. “I mean, I hope. It would be preferable if you did.”

The app is scheduled for a late 2017 release. Check out a preview video below.

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live