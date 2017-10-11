She’s Now Engaged To Wedding Date She Found On Twitter

When Madison O’Neill needed a date for a wedding, she reached out to strangers on Twitter with a last-minute invitation to join her. She didn’t get much of a response until a message from Chuck Dorhmann came in offering to be her date for the night.

The Iowa woman took him up on the offer and it turns out, they had a French class together back in college. They must have really hit it off at that wedding back in October 2015 because two years later, they’re a couple of lovebirds who just got engaged.

In an Instagram post where she shared a photo of Dorhmann down on one knee as he popped the question, she writes, “Never in a million years would I have thought that I would fall in love with that annoying sophomore in my freshman French class.”

Source: New York Post