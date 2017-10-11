Report: Conor McGregor In Talks With WWE For One-Time Appearance

Conor McGregor has already mastered mixed martial arts and made a fortune in professional boxing, so it only makes sense that he could be thinking about trying his hand at professional wrestling.

I mean all he would need to do is learn how to act.

And he may do just that.

At least according to “The Sun,” that says McGregor is in talks with the WWE to make a one-time appearance at a wrestling event. A source told the publication that a deal between McGregor and WWE executives is close, but we will have to wait til next April to see the Irishman’s appearance at WrestleMania 34.

“Conor is a huge wrestling fan. His entire persona on stage he has developed from watching performers like Ric Flair and The Rock,” “The Sun’s” source said. “These are the top dogs at self-promotion and trash talk. He watched these guys when he was younger.”

“This is something he’s always wanted to do. The WWE guys have asked him to do shows before with them but the timing was never really right. But this time it looks like a deal is going to be locked into place.”

McGregor said in February that he wouldn’t rule out making a WWE appearance, but he was focusing on his megafight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the time.

Yeah, and based on that fight, he won’t have to change much because it seems like he wasn’t actually hitting Mayweather either.

Source: The Sun