NFL Commissioner Goodell: Everyone Should Stand For The National Anthem

Whatever you may think about football players taking a knee, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has shifted to telling team executives, “We believe that everyone should stand for the National Anthem.” The commissioner has even issued a statement saying the national anthem “is an important moment in our game. We want to honor our flag and our country and our fans expect that of us.”

Goodell goes on to say that the controversy over the anthem is a barrier to having honest conversations and making real progress on the underlying issues. He adds, quote – “We need to move past this controversy and we want to do that together with our players.” Goodell also says the league owners will have “full and open discussion” about players’ protests at upcoming meetings.

Meanwhile, a labor union representing workers in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas is filing a complaint against the Dallas Cowboys. It alleges team owner and GM Jerry Jones is in violation of the National Labor Relations Act by saying players who do not stand for the national anthem will not play. Jones said as much last Sunday. The “Fort Worth Star-Telegram” reports the complaint was filed in Texas and claims Jones violated the act that prohibits employers from threatening workers for their “concerted activity.”

Source: NFL