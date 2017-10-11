Matt Damon Denies Burying Harvey Weinstein Story; Affleck Under Fire

Don’t go calling Matt Damon an accessory, despite what Sharon Waxman reports. As we previously reported, Waxman partly blamed Damon and Russell Crowe for why her 2004 article about Weinstein and Fabrizio Lombardo, the head of Miramax Italy, being shady characters. Damon admits he called her, but says there was nothing sinister going on.

“I just remember it being a negative piece, a hit job on Fabrizio, was what Harvey was saying. Basically, that he had no professional experience,” Damon explains. “Harvey said, you worked with him. Can you tell her that he was a professional and you had a good experience, and that was it. I didn’t mind doing it, because that was all true.”

As for how he feels about the allegations against Weinstein, Damon claims he didn’t know anything criminal was going on and says he now feels “sick to his stomach.” While applauding those speaking out, Damon said that men need to be more aware of changing the climate. “Men are a huge part of that change,” says Damon. “And we have to be vigilant and we have to help protect and call this stuff out because we have our sisters and our daughters and our mothers. This kind of stuff can’t happen.”

And while Damon has his own issues with Weinstein’s alleged behavior, his pal Ben Affleck is being called to account for his denials of any knowledge about Weinstein’s purported shenanigans. Yesterday, Affleck said he was “angry” over the growing allegations surrounding Weinstein. And while he didn’t outrightly say he was unaware, he certainly appeared to give that impression. Speaking via Twitter, Affleck said the accusations made him sick. He added, “I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others.” Actress Rose McGowan is calling B-S. “‘GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT’ you said that to my face,” Ms. McGowan wrote in a tweet. “The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie.” There’s been no further comment from Affleck.

Source: Deadline