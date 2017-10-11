Maren Morris Wants America to Have Honest Gun Conversation After Vegas

By Scott T. Sterling

Maren Morris has opened up about America’s need for a real and honest national conversation about guns in this country in a new interview.

“I’m from Texas, and I grew up around guns. I never particularly understood the fascination with them. I don’t feel like they make me feel safer to have them around,” Morris said to The Kansas City Star.

“No one who’s a civilian should have access to bump stocks. I just hope this kind of tragedy doesn’t leave people’s mind after the news cycle in a couple of weeks and then no one talks about tightening up gun control,” the country star added, having played the Route 91 festival before the tragic shooting incident claimed 58 lives and left hundreds more injured.

“I know it’s very polarizing, and for some reason there’s this unwritten stereotype that if you’re in country music or you love country music you are staunchly against gun control. And I think that’s complete bulls—,” she continued. “I think a conversation has to happen, and it starts at home and it starts with our politicians and lawmakers. I never want to see anything like this happen again. My heart is broken for our fans and their families who are reckoning with this.”

Ultimately, Morris believes it’s urgent that Americans look at some hard truths about gun control, regardless of political affiliations or presumed beliefs.

“This was so close to home. This has been jarring for everyone, the artists, the songwriters, the whole Nashville community and the country music community,” the singer said. “This isn’t about politicizing a tragedy. It’s about waking up when something this horrific goes down and we say, ‘How do we prevent this from ever happening again?’ And that starts with the gun conversation.”