LIST* Top 10 Pizzas In America

It’s safe to say that most people in America, and maybe even the world, love pizza. For some people, pizza isn’t just something you grab on the go, but the ultimate food, with many people making it their mission in life to find the ultimate pizza pie.

Well, in case you missed it, “The Daily Meal” has just come out with their choices for the 101 Best Pizzas in America, so if you’re a pizza connoisseur, you may want to read this.

Surprisingly, the place earning the honor of the best pizza isn’t actually well known for their regular cheese and tomato pie. Instead, the number one spot, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven, Connecticut, is renowned for their White Clam pizza, which features clams, grated Parmesan, olive oil, garlic and oregano. Meanwhile, the number two pizza joint, John’s of Bleeker Street in New York, is celebrated for a more traditional pie, the “Bloom Pie” which consists of oven-roasted tomato, garlic and basil.

Top Ten Best Pizzas In America

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, New Haven, CT (White Clam: Clams, grated Parmesan, olive oil, garlic, oregano) John’s of Bleecker Street, New York, NY (“The Boom Pie”: Oven-roasted tomato, garlic, and basil) Modern Apizza, New Haven, CT (Italian Bomb: Bacon, sausage, pepperoni, garlic, mushroom, onion, pepper, tomato, mozzarella) Kesté, New York, NY (Kesté: Tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, gran cru olive oil) Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix, AZ (Margherita: Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil) Di Fara, Brooklyn, NY (Classic Round Pie: Mozzarella, Parmesan, plum tomato sauce, basil, olive oil, sausage, peppers, mushroom, onion) Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria Chicago, IL (Chicago Classic: Deep dish with sausage, crust made with butter, mozzarella) Sally’s Apizza, New Haven, CT (Tomato Pie: Tomato sauce, no cheese) Joe & Pat’s Pizzeria, Staten Island, NY (Vodka: Vodka sauce, mozzarella, basil) Lucali, Brooklyn, N.Y. (Pepperoni)

Source: The Daily Meal