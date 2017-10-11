Lady Antebellum Is Giving You A Chance To Be In Their Next Video

Lady Antebellum has teamed with National Geographic and Musicians On Call for their next video. The network will be producing the clip for the band’s song “Army,” and is giving fans a chance to be a part of it.

The collaboration coincides with the channel’s upcoming miniseries “The Long Road Home,” which is about the effects of war on both the soldiers and their families. The band is asking fans to share photos and videos of the heroes in their lives via social media, using the hashtag #MyArmyContest and tagging @NatGeoChannel and shared material will then have the chance to be included in the video.

But that’s not all, every time the hashtag #LongRoadHome is used, National Geographic will donate a dollar (up to $75,000) to Musicians On Call, which brings music to healthcare facilities. Then on October 26th Lady A will headline an exclusive concert at Nashville’s City Winery celebrating Musicians On Call’s 10th Anniversary.

Source: Billboard