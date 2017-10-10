Scare Away Hunger 5K Run/Walk, Vets Fest & More in ‘ Hometown Rundown’

WYCD is excited to bring you our new community feature called “Hometown Rundown.” There is always SO much going on in our communities so this is a place to share events going on in your “hometown.” Feel free to email me roxanne@wycd.com

Here’s a few events coming up that YOU can support.

The Devoted Barn Community Outreach Night on Wed. Oct. 11th located at 6227 N. Dixie Hwy in Newport. Come meet the animals, volunteers and hear some inspiring stories. on Wed. Oct. 11th located at 6227 N. Dixie Hwy in Newport. Come meet the animals, volunteers and hear some inspiring stories. The Devoted Barn is an animal rescue and rehabilitation facility that sits on 53 acres about 30 miles south of Detroit. This is the perfect night to visit and learn more about this amazing animal rescue facility.

The Area Agency on Aging at the Novi Home Show on Sat. Oct. 14th 9a-2p located at the Suburban Collection Showplace. If you are caring for a sick or aging loved one help is available! Come out and meet representatives and learn about product and services available to you. For details visit at the Novi Home Show on Sat. Oct. 14th 9a-2p located at the Suburban Collection Showplace. If you are caring for a sick or aging loved one help is available! Come out and meet representatives and learn about product and services available to you. For details visit http://www.MichiganCaregiverExpo.com

Back the Blue Arts & Crafts Show hosted by PLEA Foundation on Oct. 21st and Oct. 22nd at Lutheran High Northwest in Rochester Hills 1000 Bagley Dr. All the money raised goes towards purchasing K9 bullet-proof vest for local K9 Officers. For more info click HERE or visit their Facebook page! Search Plea foundation.

7th Annual Scare Away Hunger 5K Run/Walk on Sunday Oct. 22nd Join this great family friendly race to benefit the Rochester Neighborhood House which provides food, clothing, emergency financial assistance and self-sufficiency services to neighbors in need. Join this great community event with tons of activities for kids like face painting, crafts, games, music and dancing. Check in starts at 2p race begins at 3p For more details and to register visit scareawayhungerrun.org

4 Star 4 Mile Race and Vets Fest on Sun. Nov. 5th in Downtown Detroit! Walk or run to honor a service member and stay after the race and join WYCD at the Vets Fest at Hart Plaza! Fun for the whole family! For more info visit armedservicessalute.com

St. Jude Detroit Gala at Henry Ford Museum on Nov. 10th at 6:30p. Join WYCD for this important fundraiser for St. Jude. Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, dinner, live and silent auctions and hear families share their St. Jude story. Tickets are $250 or a table of 10 for $2,500. For more info or to purchase tickets visit www.stjude.org

Country Concert Cancer Benefit on Sunday Nov. 19th 4pm at Freddy’s Bar & Grill in Clinton Township. Friends don’t let friends fight cancer alone so join this country benefit for Erin Fecko who’s fighting stage 3 breast cancer. Erin has 2 little kids and needs our support! Live performances from Kari Homes, Katie Marie, and RJ Harper. We hope you join us out there for a great night of country music for a great cause! For info visit their facebook page!