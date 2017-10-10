Kane Brown Teams Up With Dr. Pepper for VIP CMA Experience!

Ahead of the 2017 CMA Awards on Nov. 8th there’s a cool contest going on with Kane Brown! The What Ifs singer has teamed up with Pepsi MidAmerica along with Sony Music Nashville to offer fans the opportunity to win a one-of-a-kind VIP 51st Annual CMA Awards experience!! Fans can enter the text-to-win and online contest now. Two lucky Brown winners will be chosen for this VIP prize of two tickets to the 2017 CMA Awards in Nashville, which includes a private meet and greet with Brown, plus a 2 night hotel stay in Music City! Grab details HERE!

For this contest Brown is featured on over 3 millions Dr. Pepper products! So look for those special Kane Brown cans in Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee! Road trip for this awesome contest!

Congrats to Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina for hitting the #1 spot with their song “What If’s” knocking off Sam Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road” on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.