Jessie James Decker Announces Third Pregnancy With Adorable Video

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — Country singer and reality television show star Jessie James Decker has announced she’s expecting a baby with husband Eric Decker.

The couple gave the news to fans by sharing a video in which they told their kids, specifically 3-year-old daughter Vivianne.

“Me and daddy talked about it and Jesus helped put a baby in mommy’s tummy,” the singer tells her daughter in the Instagram video.

Vivianne’s reaction is 100 percent adorable.

Eric and I are so excited to share with y'all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3! As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn't quite know what's going on 😂 but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can't wait to meet this little one end of march ❤️ A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 9, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

Two-year-old Eric Jr. doesn’t seem to care that much about the news.

Decker’s third child is due at the end of March.

Their E! reality show Eric and Jessie is now in its third season.

James Decker’s new album, “Southern Girls City Lights,” will be released on Friday, Oct. 13.