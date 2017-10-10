Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Pregnancy, Video, Adorable, Third, Baby

Jessie James Decker Announces Third Pregnancy With Adorable Video

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker attend the 2016 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 8, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — Country singer and reality television show star Jessie James Decker has announced she’s expecting a baby with husband Eric Decker.

The couple gave the news to fans by sharing a video in which they told their kids, specifically 3-year-old daughter Vivianne.

“Me and daddy talked about it and Jesus helped put a baby in mommy’s tummy,” the singer tells her daughter in the Instagram video.

Vivianne’s reaction is 100 percent adorable.

Two-year-old Eric Jr. doesn’t seem to care that much about the news.

Decker’s third child is due at the end of March.

Their E! reality show Eric and Jessie is now in its third season.

James Decker’s new album, “Southern Girls City Lights,” will be released on Friday, Oct. 13.

 

