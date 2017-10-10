Hungry Bears Caught On Camera Breaking Into Pizza Shop, Eating Salami And Dough [VIDEO]

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — Mamma bear mia!

Even though it was closed for business, a Colorado pizzeria still managed to serve a local family who didn’t care if their food was a little undercooked.

A surveillance camera caught three hungry bears breaking into Antonio’s Real New York Pizza in Estes Park, CO, on Sunday.

Video shows a mother bear and her two cubs on a pizza eating spree, gobbling up the dough in the fridge before moving on to the salami.

“It was really fun to come into that one,” co-owner Tony Francher told CBS Denver.

Francher said the bears broke into a main window on the front of the business.

“A note to police for the future: if bears break into our stores, please don’t shoot them. Every dumpster in town is now bear proof which leaves only our homes, cars and businesses,” the pizzeria said on Facebook.

“While I don’t advocate feeding wildlife in any way, I believe it would have been much better to have left the old dumpster tops in place because they wouldn’t become desperate enough to break into houses or businesses and the damage in dollars would be much lower,” the post said. “This could have been so much worse.”

The three trespassers chose their diet wisely, according to notes about their feeding habits from the Colorado Parks & Wildlife.

After August, black bears enter “hyperphagia” and seek high fat and high carbohydrate food in order to pack on pounds for hibernation through the winter.