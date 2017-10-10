Dierks Bentley Brings Mom As His Date To Movie Premiere

Dierks Bentley recently attended the premiere of the new movie “Only The Brave” and brought a very special lady with him.

The singer shared a photo from the big night, featuring him and his mom walking the red carpet. “me mom and first responders and firefighters on red carpet @onlythebravemovie. #granitemountain #granitemountainhotshots,” he wrote next to the picture.

Dierks contributed the new song “Hold the Light” to the movie, which is set to open October 20th.

It also looks like Dierks took time out of his schedule to visit with some of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. The singer posted video of his plane arriving in Vegas, adding the caption, “stopping by #vegas to say hi to some folks.”