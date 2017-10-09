Tim McGraw & Faith Hill To Release Joint Album Next Month

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo: Courtesy Sony Nashville

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are finally releasing an album together. The couple’s joint record, “The Rest of Our Life,” will drop November 17th.

The album’s title track, written by Ed Sheeran, Amy WadgeJohnny McDaid, and Steve Mac, will be the next single from the album, and the duo just dropped a video for the single.

Track list for “The Rest Of Our Life”

  1. “The Rest of Our Life”
  2. “Telluride”
  3. “The Bed We Made”
  4. “Cowboy Lullaby”
  5. “Break First”
  6. “Love Me to Lie”
  7. “Sleeping in the Stars”
  8. “Damn Good at Holding On”
  9. “Devil Callin’ Me Back”
  10. “Speak to a Girl”
  11. “Roll the Dice”

Source: Tim McGraw

