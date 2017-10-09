Luke Bryan Reveals New Album “What Makes You Country”

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo: Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

Luke Bryan is getting ready to release a new album. The singer revealed on “Good Morning America” that his new record, “What Makes You Country,” is set to drop December 8th.

“My favorite part of making a new album is getting to collaborate with the songwriting community in this town” Luke says. “It is important to me to continue to push myself to grow on all levels and I feel like we did that on this project.” He adds, “Making and performing music never gets old and I can honestly say I am having the time of my life. I will be forever grateful to every fan who sings along each night.”

Luke has also kicked off a “What Makes You Country” digital campaign, in which fans are encouraged to share what “country” means to them using the hashtag #WhatMakesMeCountry.

  1. “What Makes You Country”
  2. “Out Of Nowhere”
  3. “Light It Up”
  4. “Most People Are Good”
  5. “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”
  6. “Bad Lovers”
  7. “Drinking Again”
  8. “Land Of A Million Songs”
  9. “Like You Say You Do”
  10. “Hooked On It”
  11. “She’s A Hot One”
  12. “Hungover In A Hotel Room”
  13. “Pick It Up”
  14. “Driving This Thing”
  15. “Win Life”

Source: Luke Bryan

