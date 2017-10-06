McDonald's, Vegan, Burger, McVegan, Testing, Finland

McDonald’s Testing A Vegan Burger

(Source: Flickr/Phil and Jo Schiffbauer)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — McDonald’s has announced the newest addition to their burger lineup: The McVegan.

But there’s one catch.  They are only testing it in one location, Finland.

The McVegan is a soy patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles ketchup and mustard.

According to TODAY, a representative for McDonald’s confirmed over email that the McVegan is limited to McDonald’s Finland and there are no current plans for that to change.

While you might not be able to go around the corner to get it, you can see what it looks like:

If the McVegan were to come to the United States, Twitter seems very ready to give it a try.

