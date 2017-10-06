End Of An Era: AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) To Be Discontinued

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — AOL Instant Messenger has put up the ultimate away message.

The once-popular instant messaging service announced Friday it will be shutting down for good on December 15.

The program was the leading instant messaging application in the United States before cell phone text messaging became the norm. Commonly refereed to as AIM, it has been active since 1997.

All good things come to an end. On Dec 15, we'll bid farewell to AIM. Thank you to all our users! #AIMemories https://t.co/b6cjR2tSuU pic.twitter.com/V09Fl7EPMx — AIM (@aim) October 6, 2017

“If you were a 90s kid, chances are there was a point in time when AOL Instant Messenger was a huge part of your life,” Michael Albers, VP of Communications Product at AOL’s parent company Oath, said in a statement. “You likely remember the CD, your first screenname, your carefully curated away messages, and how you organized your buddy lists.”

After its heyday in the 90s and early 2000s, the increase in cell phone messaging, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms led to the steep decrease in AIM usage.

“AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift,” Albers said., “but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed.”

The yellow running man will be missed. Enjoy retirement!