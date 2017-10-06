Dolly Parton Relies On Her Boob Jokes

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
(Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton sure knows how to cut the tension in a room. “When all else fails, do a boob joke,” she tells Fox News.

And that’s exactly what she did last month at the Emmys when her “9 to 5” co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin decided to get political as they were announcing the nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. “Well, I know about support,” she joked as she pointed to her chest.

But just because she made a joke, doesn’t mean Dolly had a problem with Jane and Lily making a political statement, she just doesn’t particularly like doing it herself. “I don’t voice my political opinions,” she says “I just get out there and entertain. To me, that’s what I do. I don’t condemn them.”

Source: Fox News

