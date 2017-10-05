Today is World Teacher’s Day

October 5th is World Teacher’s Day! Teachers deserve recognition, and a whole lot of thanks and appreciation. Aside from parents and direct family, who else has as much influence on the hearts and minds of our kids? Teachers not only educate, but they help to shape and frame your child’s beliefs, values, and behaviors.

Parents and students are encouraged to offer thanks and recognition today. How about a simple “thank you? You could also send an eCard. If you like the classic flavor, an apple a day may keep the doctor away for the rest of us, but teachers do love to get apples.