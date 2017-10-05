Today is World Teacher’s Day

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
iStock: Wavebreakmedia

October 5th is World Teacher’s Day! Teachers deserve recognition, and a whole lot of thanks and appreciation. Aside from parents and direct family, who else has as much influence on the hearts and minds of our kids? Teachers not only educate, but they help to shape and frame your child’s beliefs, values, and behaviors.

Parents and students are encouraged to offer thanks and recognition today. How about a simple “thank you? You could also send an eCard. If you like the classic flavor, an apple a day may keep the doctor away for the rest of us, but teachers do love to get apples.

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live