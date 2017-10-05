Time Traveler Warns of Alien Invasion!

Arrested drunk man claims he time traveled to warn of aliens…

According to police, a Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion. He claimed he was from the year 2048. The man told police that he wanted to warn the people of Casper that aliens will arrive next year, and that they should leave as soon as possible.

He also said that he was supposed to be transported to the year 2018, not this year.



