It’s the end of an era at “NCIS.” After 15 years, Pauley Perrette is leaving the show. At this point it’s unclear what will happen to her character Abby Sciuto, Pauley is clearing up any rumors there’s drama behind her exit.

Perrette, who was the 10th highest paid TV actress this year, says she hopes “everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years. I love her as much as you do.”