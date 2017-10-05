Kane Brown Says Tattoos Led Him To Where He Is Today

Kane Brown is one of many country stars covered in tattoos, but there’s one, in particular, that he’s incredibly grateful for. Kane talks about how his tattoos led him to where he is today. “The Chinese symbol on my neck means love. I got it with my mom on Mother’s Day. She got it in the same spot. It’s like, I kinda regret getting the love symbol, even though it was with my mom, but if I didn’t, I’d be in the Army right now. Because I passed my test, and I was about to go in, but they said I’d have to get my tattoos removed. So, I stopped, and then music kicked off for me. So, it was kinda like a savior.”

Kane will help Jason Aldean finish out his They Don’t Know tour through the end of the month.