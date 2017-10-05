See Julia Roberts ReCreate Entire Film Career with James Corden! [Video]

Watch these two roll through scenes from Roberts amazing career! By Roxanne Steele
LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages
US actress Julia Roberts poses as she arrives on May 12, 2016 for the screening of the film "Money Monster" at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP / LOIC VENANCE (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)

 

She is a priceless pretty woman! Julia Roberts, Hollywood’s sweetheart, has had an impressive career.  That golden smile lights up the big screen!

On Wed. night James Corden and Julia Roberts reenacted scenes from Roberts’ wide-ranging filmography. From famous scenes in Notting Hill, Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich and more on The Late Late Show with Corden.  Roberts was there to promote her upcoming movie, Wonder.   To add to the funny was Corden playing her leading men.  Take a look!

Thanks for the laughs guys! It’s exactly what the world needs right now.

