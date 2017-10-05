See Julia Roberts ReCreate Entire Film Career with James Corden! [Video]

She is a priceless pretty woman! Julia Roberts, Hollywood’s sweetheart, has had an impressive career. That golden smile lights up the big screen!

On Wed. night James Corden and Julia Roberts reenacted scenes from Roberts’ wide-ranging filmography. From famous scenes in Notting Hill, Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich and more on The Late Late Show with Corden. Roberts was there to promote her upcoming movie, Wonder. To add to the funny was Corden playing her leading men. Take a look!

Thanks for the laughs guys! It’s exactly what the world needs right now.