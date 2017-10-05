Did Kelly Ripa Nix Ryan Seacrest’s “GMA” Appearance?

You can burn Kelly Ripa once, but you won’t do it twice. “Good Morning America” found that out the hard way. Sources are saying that she demanded that Ryan Seacrest cancel his appearance on ABC’s morning show. You’ll recall that “GMA” lured Michael Strahan away from “Live” last year.

Even though Ryan’s appearance to promote the rebooted “American Idol” was scheduled well in advance, Kelly “threw a [ish] fit and told him he couldn’t do ‘GMA.’” In order to keep the peace with her, he pulled out at the last minute. The insider said, “It’s very clear that Ryan wants to stay on her good side. She’s an executive producer on the show, so she has a lot of pull. It’s fair to say she has a lot of influence over him. He joined her show. It sounds like she still feels threatened.”

Apparently, ABC brass didn’t get mad at Kelly because they knew how badly they botched the Strahan thing. Besides, “It’s not worth upsetting her for a three-minute hit with Ryan on ‘GMA.’ [And besides], they had the three judges [ Luke Bryan , Lionel Richie , and Katy Perry ].”

, , and ].” Meanwhile, Ryan’s rep blamed his sudden cancellation on “Live” and his radio show schedule. “To suggest any other reason for him not participating is completely false or a misunderstanding of the facts,” the rep explained. And Kelly’s rep slammed the story as “absolutely not true,” but wouldn’t comment further. So there…

Source: Page Six