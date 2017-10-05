Carrie Underwood Details New ‘Storyteller’ Concert Film

By Scott T. Sterling

Carrie Underwood has revealed details of a new live concert film, Carrie Underwood: The Storyteller Tour – Stories In The Round, Live from Madison Square Garden.

Filmed at her sold-out 2016 show at New York’s Madison Square Garden, the movie is set for release on Nov. 17, just in time for the holidays.

“We had the best time on The Storyteller Tour performing for the fans last year,” Underwood said in a press statement. “The amazing production and 360-degree stage let me get closer to them than ever before. I saw so many of their social media posts asking for a release of the show and we knew we had to do it. I’m so happy to get this out and relive the most fun I’ve ever had on tour!”

Check out a trailer for the movie, and full tracklist of songs she performers in the movie below.

Renegade Runaway

Last Name/Somethin’ Bad

Undo It

Good Girl

Church Bells

Cowboy Casanova

Heartbeat

Jesus, Take the Wheel

Wasted

Blown Away

Two Black Cadillacs

Dirty Laundry

Choctaw County Affair

I Will Always Love You

What I Never Knew I Always Wanted

Mountain Music (featuring Easton Corbin and The Swon Brothers)

Clock Don’t Stop

All-American Girl

Little Toy Guns

Before He Cheats

Smoke Break

Something in the Water