Tattoos Can Do What to Your Body in 15 Years!?

Tattoos can cause infections 15 years later, warn doctors…

Experts have concluded that swollen lymph nodes can be caused by a reaction to tattooing, some of which had been done 15 years previously, and have urged doctors to ask about tattoos when patients are suffering from lymphoma.

Doctors have known for some time that tattoo ink travels to the lymph nodes – which are used by the body to clear out toxins in the body – because the nodes can change to the same colour of the ink. But the new study shows the effect can still happen more than a decade after a person gets a tattoo.

Does this make you think twice about getting inked?