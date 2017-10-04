Tattoos Can Do What to Your Body in 15 Years!?

By Rob Stone
(Photo by Steve Wiseman/99.5 WYCD)

Tattoos can cause infections 15 years later, warn doctors…

Experts have concluded that swollen lymph nodes can be caused by a reaction to tattooing, some of which had been done 15 years previously, and have urged doctors to ask about tattoos when patients are suffering from lymphoma.

Doctors have known for some time that tattoo ink travels to the lymph nodes – which are used by the body to clear out toxins in the body – because the nodes can change to the same colour of the ink. But the new study shows the effect can still happen more than a decade after a person gets a tattoo.

Does this make you think twice about getting inked?

More from Rob Stone
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live