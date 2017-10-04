National Taco Day – Here Are The Deals

Get ready folks, TODAY is National Taco Day! If you’re ready to indulge in this delicious food holiday, here’s where you can score a deal on tacos.

Taco Bell – For $5 you can get a taco day gift set. This collection includes four classic tacos: a crunchy taco, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Loco taco, a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos taco and a fiery Doritos Locos taco. Yum!

Del Taco – The popular taco eatery has a a few good deals during October, including:

Chuy’s – The national Tex-Mex restaurant chain will celebrate National Taco Day on Oct. 4 with $1 off Mexican beer and $1 crispy beef tacos.

On The Border – Get 50-cent crispy tacos all day! Get your fill of beef, chicken tinga or veggie tacos. No coupon is required for the discount!

Source: WXYZ